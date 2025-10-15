Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wet Wednesday; Warmer & dry by end of week

Wednesday, October 15
Get ready for a wet Wednesday!

A storm and associated cold front will move across the area today & tomorrow, bringing widespread showers & t-storms, high elevation snow, and cooler temps! Precipitation is most likely across Northern, Western, & Central Utah today and then will be mainly across the north tomorrow.

Temps will drop behind a cold front later this afternoon & evening with freezing temps possible tomorrow morning in Castle Country, the W. Uinta Basin, & near Delta. Mountain snow levels could drop down to 6,500 - 7,000 ft. tonight with 3-6 inches of snow possible.

High pressure building in by the end of the week will bring warmer, dry weather just in time for the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with a good chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Upper 50s.

Wednesday Night: Rain showers likely along with a slight chance of t-storms. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & cooler with showers & t-storms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 60s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

