What exactly is a snow squall? First ever emergency alert issued for Wasatch Front

Posted at 10:08 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 12:31:41-05

SALT LAKE CITY — There's lots of fresh show on the ground Tuesday morning, and much of it came from a “snow squall.” But what exactly does that mean?

Many Utahns experienced their phones buzzing to a new warning Monday night.

This was actually the first one ever issued for the Wasatch Front.

WATCH: Snow squall hits northern Utah

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City described snow squalls as a very intense bands of heavy snow that can cause whiteout conditions with very strong winds and heavy snowfall.

They can also bring rapidly cooling temperatures causing very dangerous road conditions to develop very quickly.

The good news: snow squalls are typically very short events.

But, this combination of falling temperatures, white-out conditions, heavy snowfall, gusty winds and quickly deteriorating road conditions make them a particularly hazardous phenomenon.

The National Weather Service said that these kinds of emergency alerts could be issued more frequently now that we've experienced one.

