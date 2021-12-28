What exactly is a snow squall? First ever emergency alert issued for Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY — There's lots of fresh show on the ground Tuesday morning, and much of it came from a “snow squall.” But what exactly does that mean?

Many Utahns experienced their phones buzzing to a new warning Monday night.

This was actually the first one ever issued for the Wasatch Front.

WATCH: Snow squall hits northern Utah

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City described snow squalls as a very intense bands of heavy snow that can cause whiteout conditions with very strong winds and heavy snowfall.

We know a lot of people experienced their first snow squall warning, a relatively new type of warning for the western United States. It was the first one issued for the Wasatch Front, too! We thought we'd share more info about what a snow squall is. #utwx pic.twitter.com/xCxNV9vkJi — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 28, 2021

They can also bring rapidly cooling temperatures causing very dangerous road conditions to develop very quickly.

The good news: snow squalls are typically very short events.

But, this combination of falling temperatures, white-out conditions, heavy snowfall, gusty winds and quickly deteriorating road conditions make them a particularly hazardous phenomenon.

The National Weather Service said that these kinds of emergency alerts could be issued more frequently now that we've experienced one.