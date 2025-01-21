What the what?!? Utah bone dry as New Orleans deals with blizzard

SALT LAKE CITY — You know the world has truly turned upside down when Utahns look to the heavens in search of snow, while folks on the bayou deal with blizzard conditions.

On Tuesday afternoon, side-by-side video showed near white-out conditions on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, one of the country's most popular tourist attractions, as downtown Salt Lake City settled for a cold but bone-dry day.

The snow comes as several areas in Louisiana dealt with the state's first-ever blizzard warning. The warning was eventually dropped in the afternoon, but not before the Big Easy received its fair share of snow.

A Winter Storm Warning is currently in effect from South Texas to Florida, covering nearly 250 million Americans.

Meanwhile, most of Utah woke up Tuesday to extremely cold temperatures, with some areas experiencing wind-chill in the negative numbers. As for snow, the next best chance for it to fall in Salt Lake City appears to be Saturday morning.

Tuesday morning data below shows negative wind-chill readings across northern Utah (NWS):

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app