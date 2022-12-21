What to know about dangerous wind chill conditions in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The wind chill in some parts of Utah is forecast to hit a jaw-dropping -35 degrees Fahrenheit over the next 24 hours as a new storm brings with it dangerous and deadly wind conditions. Residents in the affected areas are being advised to take precautions until Thursday afternoon.

TRACK THE STORM: Get real-time storm information by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

A Wind Chill Warning is now in place for areas in north and northeast Utah through 11 a.m. on Thursday. A large section of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest and Ashley National Forest are expected to receive the worst conditions as winds gust as high as 65 miles per hour.

According to the National Weather Service, wind chill at -25 degrees can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.

Those who must go outside in locations under the warning should make sure all parts of their bodies are well covered, including, face, ears, fingers and toes. Pet owners should make sure to keep animals inside because of the conditions.

"When frostbite starts, feeling is lost in the affected area and the frozen tissue will take on a white or pale appearance. If you suspect you are experiencing frostbite, hold the frostbitten area closely against warm skin to return blood flow and warmth to the affected area," the National Weather Service said.