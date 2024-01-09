When exactly will Tuesday's winter storm hit Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is buckling down for a winter storm that will cause travel issues and likely bring several inches of snow to valleys and the possibility of more than a foot of snow in the mountains.

But when exactly will the storm hit? Utah's Weather Authority is tracking the storm hour by hour, looking at its impacts on the Beehive State.

Waking up on Tuesday, you may feel deceived as it's a peaceful start to the day, however, clouds will quickly fill the sky, and temperatures will stay frigid.

By 10 a.m., the storm moves into far northern areas, including around the Utah-Idaho border, Wendover and Evanston.

Around lunchtime, the storm creeps into the mountains in Weber, Davis, Salt Lake, Summit Tooele and Utah counties, then spreads into the valleys.

The storm will continue to build throughout the afternoon, hitting evening commuters especially hard with the potential for snow squalls.

Experts say there's a high potential for whiteout conditions throughout the evening Tuesday that may impact drivers. The sudden low visibility and intense rates of snow can be extremely difficult to navigate.

As Utahns head to bed, storms will spread into central areas of the state while still lingering in the north.

Overnight Tuesday, wintery weather will taper off, making for a little break before another day of snow begins.

Snow will pick up again in the late morning Wednesday and continue through the entire day in northern and some areas of central Utah, once again making for a tough evening commute with the potential for snow squalls.

Wednesday's storm has the potential to travel a bit further into southern areas of Utah Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The storms are expected to bring a decent amount of snow to Utah, with northern mountains receiving anywhere from one to two feet of snow.

The Wasatch Back could get between ten and 18 inches of powder while valleys may get three to eight inches.

It'll be a busy 48 hours in Utah and more storms are on the way, bringing more snow to Utah through the weekend.