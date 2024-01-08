Watch Now
'Considerable' avalanche danger all along Wasatch Front

Posted at 12:02 PM, Jan 08, 2024
SALT LAKE CITY — As the Utah Avalanche Center put it, be careful what you wish for when hoping and praying for heavy snow to fall along the Wasatch Front. While the snow dump received over the weekend is great news for skiers and snowboarders, it has also created unsafe avalanche conditions.

On Monday, the UAC declared all mountain elevations near Ogden to be under Considerable avalanche danger, bringing nearly the entire Wasatch Front under those conditions.

A natural slab avalanche approximately 2,500 feet wide and 2 feet deep was observed in the Bailey Spring area on Sunday. The UAC also received a report that an avalanche had run onto the road along the North Ogden Divide.

