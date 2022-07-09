Whether your air conditioner suddenly breaks, or you don’t have one at all, Salt Lake County wants residents to take advantage of “cool zones” all over.

Libraries are open for free to residents of all ages, and senior centers are open to those over the age of 60. You can find an interactive map with all the cool zones here.

"Some people don't have options to cool off," said Josh Reusser, a spokesman for Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation. "Heat-related illnesses can be quite dangerous, and they can sneak up on you.”

Recreation centers are also open for cooling off with additional fees.

The county’s two splash pads at Wardle Fields in Bluffdale and at Magna Regional Park in Magna are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Outdoor pools all over the county will be open on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can find more information and pools here.

A few splash pads have shut down this summer due to Utah’s drought, but the county is trying to make use of water-saving features to avoid waste.

“Wardle Fields actually collects the water from the splash pad and uses that to water the local areas," Reusser said. "So we're getting double use out of that water.”