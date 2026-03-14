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Whipping weekend winds

Saturday Morning Weekend Forecast
Posted

We're going to see a quick round of active weather Saturday before a dramatic warmup settles in for much of next week. A cold front moving through northern Utah Saturday afternoon and evening will bring strong west winds and a slight chance for thunderstorms. The front is expected to move through northern Utah late afternoon and reach central Utah by early evening.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing which areas of the state are under Wind Advisories. The northwest of Utah, as well as parts of northeast and central Utah are under High Wind Warnings. The Salt Lake area is under a Wind Advisory.

Behind the front, wind gusts of 50 to 65 mph will be possible across parts of northern and central Utah. High Wind Warnings are in effect for areas including the Great Salt Lake Desert, western Uinta Mountains, the Uinta Basin, Castle Country, the Book Cliffs, the Wasatch Plateau and parts of central Utah.

Along the Wasatch Front, gusts around 50 to 55 mph are possible, though isolated stronger winds could develop if showers or thunderstorms form along the front. A High Wind Watch is also in effect for lower Washington County late Saturday night into early Sunday for potential gap winds.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the wind speeds across the state by Saturday night. From top to bottom, left to right: Elko 20 miles per hour, Ogden 31 miles per hour, Logan 24 miles per hour, Evanston 40 mils per hour, Rock Springs 45 miles per hour, Wendover 38 miles per hour, Salt Lake 40 miles per hour, Vernal 16 miles per hour, Ely 20 miles per hour, Delta 30 miles per hour, Provo 43 miles per hour, Price 30 miles per hour, Grand Junction 21 miles per hour, Bryce 25 miles per hour, Moab 23 miles per hour.

After the winds ease Sunday morning, a major shift in the weather pattern is expected. An unusually strong high-pressure system will build across the West next week, sending temperatures soaring 20 to 30 degrees above normal by the latter half of the week. By Thursday and into next weekend, temperatures in parts of Utah could challenge all-time March records.

In southern Utah, it may feel more like May than mid-March. Daytime highs are expected to soar into the mid to upper 90s by Friday, stay tuned.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

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