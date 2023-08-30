Why so hazy and how long will it last?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns would be excused if they woke up Wednesday thinking the calendar had jumped to February and a winter inversion had set in.

Live view below from the FOX 13 News Mountain Cam:

Hazy, smoky skies tarnished the normally clear morning views seen around northern Utah during the summer. The Salt Lake Valley was completely covered up when seen through the FOX 13 News Mountain Cam.

So what's to blame for the unsightly conditions, and even more important, will it clear out ahead of Salt Lake City's moment in the nationwide spotlight when the Utes host Florida on Thursday night.

Smoke from nearby wildfires in the Pacific Northwest have made their way into Utah, causing visibility to drop and creating unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups. Everyone is being warned about keeping outdoor activities to a minimum for most of the day.

If you're behind the front in N UT, you may have noticed some wildfire smoke in the air from the Pacific Northwest. Smoke concentrations will decrease this afternoon and evening. Here's what one of our models thinks will happen through the day. #utwx pic.twitter.com/SRPwg8UZaT — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 30, 2023

Thankfully, conditions are expected to improve later Wednesday, and even more so Thursday, allowing Salt Lake City to shine on national television during Utah's season opener vs. the Gators.