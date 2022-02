SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Snow expected. 1-4 inches are possible, mainly on the benches and south end of the valley. Highs: Upper 30s.

Monday Night: Decreasing snow showers. Cloudy & much colder. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain by afternoon. West winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Near 60.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy & colder. Rain showers decreasing. Lows: Mid 30s.