Will inversion continue to be unwelcomed holiday guest?

SALT LAKE CITY — For visitors new to Salt Lake City, we promise, there's mountains out there.

The thick, hazy inversion that has settled into the valleys of northern Utah this weekend has become an unwanted holiday visitor, with most residents wondering if they'd been transported in the middle of the night to a featureless planet in a far off galaxy.

Of course, the question now is how long will the conditions last?

Unfortunately, those sickly skies are going to be sticking around like crowded malls and that Christmas song you've heard one too many times this season.

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service says the current inversion will continue for much of the week ahead, with the chance of some kind of system pushing it out late in the week.

Apart from the poor views, the inversion brings unhealthy conditions as the Salt Lake Valley will be under Orange status this week, which is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

Those who are affected by the thick air should reduce prolonged time outdoors and participate in less intense activities.

