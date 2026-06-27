Wind gusts herald strong cold front as fire conditions persist

It's another critical fire weather day for the state as strong southwest winds remain in place Saturday. Red Flag Warnings remain in effect statewide, with southeastern Utah staying at elevated fire risk into Sunday. Wind gusts up to 40-50 mph are expected with sustained winds 20-30 mph.

The winds are elevated ahead of a strong cold front that will move through the state this afternoon and evening, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to northern Utah. A few storms near the Idaho border could become strong, producing gusty winds and small hail.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop dramatically. Highs on Sunday will run 20 to 25 degrees below normal across northern Utah, with much cooler conditions spreading statewide. Daytime highs will range in the mid 60s for much of the Wasatch Front. Even Southern Utah will enjoy temps in the 80s for a few days, with St. George struggling to hit 90 degrees on Sunday.

Dry weather and a gradual warming trend return next week, returning elevated fire conditions to the region.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app