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Wind gusts herald strong cold front as fire conditions persist

Saturday Morning Weekend Forecast
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It's another critical fire weather day for the state as strong southwest winds remain in place Saturday. Red Flag Warnings remain in effect statewide, with southeastern Utah staying at elevated fire risk into Sunday. Wind gusts up to 40-50 mph are expected with sustained winds 20-30 mph.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the predicted wind speeds by Saturday afternoon. From top to bottom, left to right: Logan 25 miles per hour, Ogden 27 miles per hour, Evanston 37 miles per hour, Rock Springs 37 miles per hour, Elko 32 miles per hour, Wendover, 39 miles per hour, Salt Lake 25 miles per hour, Vernal 35 miles per hour, Ely 36 miles per hour, Delta 40 miles per hour, Provo 21 miles per hour, Price 33 miles per hour, Grand Junction 37 miles per hour, Milford 41 miles per hour, Bryce Canyon 40 miles per hour, Moab 41 miles per hour, Cedar City 43 miles per hour, St. George 38 miles per hour, Blanding 44 miles per hour, Page 26 miles per hour.

The winds are elevated ahead of a strong cold front that will move through the state this afternoon and evening, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to northern Utah. A few storms near the Idaho border could become strong, producing gusty winds and small hail.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing areas under severe weather risk. The areas near the Utah-Idaho border are marked for marginal storm risk. A northern swath of the state is marked for isolated thunderstorm risk.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop dramatically. Highs on Sunday will run 20 to 25 degrees below normal across northern Utah, with much cooler conditions spreading statewide. Daytime highs will range in the mid 60s for much of the Wasatch Front. Even Southern Utah will enjoy temps in the 80s for a few days, with St. George struggling to hit 90 degrees on Sunday.

Dry weather and a gradual warming trend return next week, returning elevated fire conditions to the region.

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