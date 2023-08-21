Wind warnings, flood watches in effect across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — While Utah won't truly feel the main impact of former Tropical Storm Hilary, many areas around the state will face weather conditions related to the storm.

TRACK STORMS: Get real-time storm information by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Several High Wind Warnings and Flood Watches are in effect as the storm moves just to the west of Utah after making landfall in the U.S. over the weekend.

Gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected with the High Wind Warnings in the following areas:



Southern Mountains (through 3 p.m.)

(through 3 p.m.) Great Salt Lake Desert & Mountains (through 9 p.m.)

(through 9 p.m.) Western Millard and Juab Counties (through 3 p.m.)

(through 3 p.m.) Tooele & Rush Valleys (through 9 p.m.)

Residents are asked to use caution as high winds could move loose debris and damage property, as well as cause power outages.

The Flood Watches continue to be focused in southern Utah, especially near national parks.

Widely scattered thunderstorms are forecast across the state on Monday, with the Wasatch Front facing the greatest possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon.