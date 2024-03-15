Winds dying down but not before doing some damage in northern Utah

FARMINGTON, Utah — Strong winds continued to blow in parts of northern Utah Friday morning, especially in Weber and Davis Counties.

Winds in the 60 mph range were common in areas like South Weber and Farr West.

The wind toppled a few trees and large tree branches and that caused a few power outages.

Over a thousand Rocky Mountain Power customers were without power early Friday morning.

Rocky Mountain Power

Several fences were knocked down and things like trampolines and trash cans blew away if not tied down.