Winds dying down but not before doing some damage in northern Utah

FARMINGTON, Utah — Strong winds continued to blow in parts of northern Utah Friday morning, especially in Weber and Davis Counties.
READ: How long will windy conditions last across northern Utah?
Winds in the 60 mph range were common in areas like South Weber and Farr West.
The wind toppled a few trees and large tree branches and that caused a few power outages.
Over a thousand Rocky Mountain Power customers were without power early Friday morning.
Several fences were knocked down and things like trampolines and trash cans blew away if not tied down.