Winds subside; Warm temps stick around

Still hot & sunny across Utah! Winds decrease today, but not for long! Gusty winds across Western UT Friday will lead to another round of high fire danger. Dry t-storms possible in the north Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & very warm. Highs: Near 90.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & hot. West winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Near 104.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

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