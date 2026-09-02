Windy in the West; Isolated Mtn. Storms

A break from the storms and the late summer heat!

Dry & windy across Western Utah today while isolated t-storms are still possible across the east. Afternoon winds could become gusty statewide through the rest of the work week.

A surge of tropical moisture is expected again this weekend. Widespread rain could lead to flooding.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Highs: Low 80s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. South winds 10-20 mph. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

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