Winter driving conditions return as UHP reminds drivers to slow down and be prepared

PARK CITY, Utah — Winter has arrived in Utah, bringing snow lovers joy but also prompting reminders from the Utah Highway Patrol about road safety and preparation.

"Our biggest problem this morning was it started to rain, and then we had frozen rain and sleet," UHP Trooper Andrew Werner said.

Werner was on duty Saturday morning and witnessed numerous slide-offs and minor accidents along I-80 in Parleys Canyon.

"And we were unable to stop them and issue citations — we had to go to other calls and crashes," he said.

Werner says many drivers seemed unprepared for the conditions.

"Make sure your vehicle's prepared. Make sure you have correct tires, have a spare set of chains in your car. We did have the chain law in effect for both directions on I-80 and we were up there this morning, and there wasn't a lot of vehicles there with chains on them," Werner said.

UHP reported about three dozen crashes and multiple slide-offs in the canyons Saturday morning, with about 12 of those involving injuries.

"We have signs up posted. It doesn't take long. We have an area at the beginning of [Parleys] canyon, and we urge people to stop and put those chains on. It will save you a trip or a tow and a crash or slide-off," Werner said.

A FOX 13 News viewer posted on the "Utah's Weather Authority" Facebook page after attempting to drive up Parley's on Saturday. Kiera Johnson advised others to "avoid Parley's Canyon if you can... even with chains [I] turned around. Coming down fast."

"If you don't have to drive, don't drive — or delay it, so we can get the plows out and the roads cleared up and salted," Werner urged Utahns. "It's winter; it snows. Just be prepared for heavy traffic, just take your time. Slow down."

Several drivers commented on Utah's Weather Authority about how this was relatively minor as far as winter driving conditions go, but the season is likely just getting started. Utah Department of Transportation spokesman John Gleason said the snowplows were out in force for this storm and will be ready as snow continues to come.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app