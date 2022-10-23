Winter storm continues to bring rain, snow on Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — The winter storm that arrived Saturday afternoon is forecast to continue Sunday, with more cold temperatures, rain and snow.

While some Utah valleys are seeing snowfall, the Salt Lake Valley had not officially received the required amount of precipitation as of Sunday morning to mark the first snow of the season. Temperatures in the Salt Lake area are expected to remain a little too warm to expect snow to accumulate on Sunday.

Up to 8 inches of snow has been recorded in the Oquirrh Mountains, with Tooele receiving snow in several areas. The Cherry Peak Resort in northern Utah has reported at least 10 inches of snow with the storm.

The Cottonwood canyons could see lake effect snows later on Sunday.

Heavy snow is covering Interstate 15 and Interstate 70 near Cove Fort, according to the National Weather Service.

A Hard Freeze Warning has been issued for the Wasatch Front from Tremonton down through Utah County, along with many parts of central, west-central and southwestern Utah. With overnight temperatures to hit below freezing, the warning will remain in effect until 9 a.m. Monday.

The Winter Storm Warning issued on Saturday for the mountain regions continues to remain until midnight, while a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys until 6 p.m. Sunday.