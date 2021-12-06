Winter storm could bring 16 inches of snow to needed areas of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The wait for the first big winter storm of the season is almost over as light snow is expected Monday, before an expected wallop later in the week that could bring up to 16 inches in the mountains.

LIVE RADAR: See when the storm will affect your neighborhood with FOX 13s interactive radar

While the valleys are forecast to see small amounts of snow late Monday and Tuesday, the weakened storm system could bring 3-to-6 inches in the northern Utah mountains.

Pair of snowstorms heading to Utah

But the big show is predicted to hit the area early Thursday and last through Friday afternoon.

DAILY FORECAST: Here is this week's predicted day by day forecast

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service says confidence is increasing in a storm system that would bring up to 3 inches of snow to the valleys, with the mountains possibly getting 16 inches.

Bust out your #WinterWeather gear and put your winter driving hat on...because confidence is increasing in a widespread winter weather event Thu into Fri. Stay tuned... #UTwx



A chance for a rain/snow mix will arrive along the Wasatch Front Mon w/ little impact to area roadways. pic.twitter.com/zX74cyi1KY — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 5, 2021

A large dump of snow would be an early Christmas present for Utah's ski resorts that have either opened late, or struggled to open at all this season.

After a promising October snowfall, things ground to a halt weather-wise, leading many to wonder if Utah would see another dry winter. Officials told FOX 13 that Utah's water year, which began in October, is currently 31% of what is considered normal.