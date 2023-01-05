Winter Storm Warning issued as more snow forecast for Utah mountains

SALT LAKE CITY — After a short breaking during the week, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most Utah mountain areas with more snow forecast through Friday morning.

TRACK THE STORM: Get real-time storm information by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Snowfall has already begun in the southern Utah mountains, while the northern mountains should expect snow starting Thursday afternoon.

The northern mountains can expect up to 15 inches of snow, with 20 inches possible in the upper Cottonwoods and Ogden mountain areas, according to the National Weather Service. Southern mountain areas could see 6-12 inches of snowfall.

Warnings will be in place for the southern mountains until 5 a.m. Friday, and expire in the northern mountains at 2 p.m.

Rain will turn to snow overnight in the valleys and could affect the Friday morning commute before ending in the afternoon and evening.

Those heading towards the mountain routes should be prepared for winter driving conditions and traction restrictions.

Temperatures will remain warmer in northern Utah, with highs remaining in the 40s though the middle of next week.