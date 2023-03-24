Winter storm warning issued as more snow pummels Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — In the last weekend of March, Utah is expected to receive even more snow and rain, creating tough conditions for many through the weekend.

On Friday morning, snow had already begun falling in far northern Utah as well as areas of Utah and Salt Lake counties.

A snow squall warning was put in place for many areas in Salt Lake County until 8 a.m. Friday, meaning white-out conditions were expected as many drivers started to hit the road for the morning commute.

A snow squall warning is in effect until 8:00 AM MDT for I-15, I-215 near Ogden--Layton, UT and I-15, I-215, I-80, US-89 near Salt Lake City--West Valley City, UT. pic.twitter.com/G5HtGaiSww — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) March 24, 2023

The snow is expected to continue to spread across the Wasatch Front by the morning commute on Friday, making things potentially dicey for drivers.

The Utah Department of Transportation warned there could be moderate weather-related concerns from Salt Lake City to Cedar City and drivers should expect impaired travel from Davis County through the far northern areas of the state.

Because of the road conditions, the Provo School District announced Friday morning that they would only be running below-bench pickups for the day for students.

Listen closely to hear the melodic sound of a rain/snow mix in Lehi hitting the windshield. Road conditions and visibility are poor on this Friday morning drive. @fox13 pic.twitter.com/0Zh9Na8vTh — April Baker (@AprilBakertv) March 24, 2023

Wind is also a factor in Friday's storm and could impact travel in the far north, particularly in castle country by Friday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service expects the heaviest snow to fall Friday morning, and reported northern and central valleys could recieve anywhere from one to four inches, and benches as well as Cache County could recieve up to eight inches of fresh powder.

NWS also reports that the northern mountains could receive one to two feet of snow from Friday to Saturday.

The storm won't let up anytime soon, with snow expected to continue off and on most of Friday, overnight and continuing into Saturday morning.

In addition, Lake effect snow is possible overnight and into Saturday morning which could bring higher amounts of accumulation to the valley floors from Bountiful to the East side of the Salt Lake Valley.

By noon on Saturday, stoms will taper off but not for long as another lake effect push is possible on Sunday morning which could mainly impact Davis County.