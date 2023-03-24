Utah likely to break record of largest snowpack ever

SALT LAKE CITY — The intense winter - and now spring - may have felt especially snowy and now Utah has the number to back it up with the likelihood of breaking a state record.

On Friday, Utah tied the record statewide snowpack of 26 inches snow water equivalent.

Utah Division of Water Resources

The last time the state hit that milestone of 26 inches was in 1983.

With more snow falling through Friday and into Saturday morning, that number will continue to climb, meaning Utah will likely break the record for the largest snowpack in state history.

The record comes as many northern Utah mountain areas hit 700-inches of snow this season.

Officials emphasized that while it's enjoyable to watch records being broken, staying "conservation-conscious" will help to build water storage or inevitable dry years that will happen again in the future.

The latest drought update reported that severe drought covers 39 percent of the state compared to last year at the same time when 96 percent of the state was in severe drought.

In particular, the Great Salt Lake has greatly benefited with the epic snowfall totals and has already risen two feet since hitting its historic low set in November 2022.

In comparison, the lake barely rose a foot for the entirety of 2022.