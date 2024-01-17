Winter storm warning issued as snow covers roads, prompts school delays

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns waking up early Wednesday morning may have been surprised by a fresh coating of snow that quickly covered roads across northern areas, including in the valleys.

As snow fell and crews scrambled to clear things out, the Ogden School District announced a 2-hour delay for students. Morning half-day programs will be canceled Wednesday while afternoon half-day programs will have no change.

The Box Elder School District called for a virtual learning day Wednesday, saying assignments for students would be available by 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued an upgraded Winter Storm warning for the mountain passes and areas of far northern Utah Wednesday morning, in effect until Thursday at 11 a.m.

National Weather Service

Snow quickly stuck to roads Wednesday morning as Utahns began the morning commute. Police in Salt Lake City asked drivers to consider delaying travel as snow caused "hazardous driving conditions," especially in western areas of the city.

Traction laws were implemented for many mountain passes early Wednesday morning. Drivers trying to travel through Empire Pass in Summit County, Sardine Summit In Box Elder and Cache Counties, and both Cottonwood Canyons should be prepared with proper equipment for wintery conditions.

Snow began falling around 2 a.m. and is expected to hit areas North of Salt Lake City as well as mountain roads the hardest.

Areas of Layton and northward are expected to receive three to six inches of fresh powder while the Salt Lake Valley will likely get between one and two inches.

Mountains could be the big winners of the storm, scoring between ten and 20 inches of snow.

Through the afternoon, chances for snow decrease as the storm changes to rain. Snow will pop up again Wednesday night before things clear out Thursday.

Keep your snow shovels handy!