VIDEO: Snowboarder triggers avalanche in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A 600-foot-wide avalanche was triggered Tuesday, and a bystander caught it on camera from across Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The Utah Avalanche Center said the slide was triggered by a snowboarder near Mount Superior and on the ridge between Little Cottonwood and Big Cottonwood Canyon.

According to the report, the snowboarder was "skinning" (hiking with skis or a split board) along the south ridge when they triggered the avalanche, which spilled into Monte Cristo Gully.

The avalanche slid about 2,750 feet down the mountain, stopping just short of State Route 210.

It was caught on video by Will Ambler from the top of the Gad 2 chairlift at Snowbird.

Nobody was caught in the slide.