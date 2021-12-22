Watch
Winter Storm Warning issued for northern Utah ahead of Christmas

National Weather Service
The National Weather Service issues Winter Storm Warning for days leading up to Christmas
Posted at 12:42 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 14:42:31-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning on Wednesday, meaning it may be a very white Christmas for the mountainous areas of northern Utah.

Lasting Thursday through early Saturday morning, the mountains along the Wasatch Front will be most affected by the warning that stretches from the state's northern border down to Nephi.

Ahead of the system, conditions will worsen Thursday as winds pick up and a snow/rain mixture is forecast, with more rain expected Friday. Light flurries and colder temperatures are expected Christmas morning through Monday.

Winter Storm Warning Explainer

Up to three inches of snow might be found in the northern Utah valleys, while the mountains are forecast to receive up to nine inches.

