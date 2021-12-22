Winter Storm Warning issued for northern Utah ahead of Christmas

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning on Wednesday, meaning it may be a very white Christmas for the mountainous areas of northern Utah.

Lasting Thursday through early Saturday morning, the mountains along the Wasatch Front will be most affected by the warning that stretches from the state's northern border down to Nephi.

Ahead of the system, conditions will worsen Thursday as winds pick up and a snow/rain mixture is forecast, with more rain expected Friday. Light flurries and colder temperatures are expected Christmas morning through Monday.

Up to three inches of snow might be found in the northern Utah valleys, while the mountains are forecast to receive up to nine inches.