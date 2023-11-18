Winter Storm Watches issued, weekend mountain snow expected

SALT LAKE CITY — The first way of a weekend storm bringing snow to Utah mountains, and possibly the valleys, is expected to arrive Saturday morning.

Winter Storm Watches have already been issued along the state's mountain ranges and will mostly remain in effect through Monday morning.

The National Weather Service said up to 15 inches of snow is possible for the Wasatch Mountains, with up to 18 inches possible in the Upper Cottonwoods. The western Uintas and other ranges could see as much as 12 inches of snow.

Saturday morning, precipitation will move in from the southwest and impact southern Utah, bringing valley rain and snow above 8,000 feet. The mountain snow is expected to fall start with the second wave on Sunday.

During the second wave on late Sunday is when valley snow could be found on benches depending on "how quickly snow levels drop, and whether or not precipitation ends before valleys are able to transition to snow," the National Weather Service posted to social media.

If benches do see snow, it will most likely be minor accumulations.

Residents and visitors should be prepared for winter driving conditions and the possibility of traction restrictions being issued on mountain routes.