Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Utah as the almost spring-like weather enjoyed by most of the state this weekend will be interrupted by the regularly-scheduled winter season on Monday.

After a mostly dry January and February, a decent amount of snow is expected with the advisory being issued starting at 11 a.m. Monday through 7.pm.

The uncertainty of where exactly the snow will fall is due to the bands developing over the state instead of moving in from the northeast, according to the Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service, which said the snowfall will be in the light to moderate levels.

However, a stronger band of snow is forecast to form near the Salt Lake/Utah County border and move southward on Monday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories and a Wind Advisory are out for Monday's storm across Utah and SW Wyoming. Snow showers will prevail area-wide, with a band of heavy snow accompanying a cold front that develops near the SL/Utah County border + pushing southward throughout the day. #utwx pic.twitter.com/sbmFH6xN2N — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 20, 2022

As of Sunday morning, FOX 13 meteorologists forecast 1-3 inches for the valleys, with local higher amounts through Utah County.

Gusty winds up to 50 miles per hour are expected across south central Utah in advance of the storm.

On Tuesday, the NWS said central and southern Utah "could see their largest snowfall event of the season" extending into Wednesday, with snow possible even as far south as Washington County and St. George.

Escalante, Richfield, Hanksville and Green River may see significant snowfall Tuesday and Wednesday.

While snow totals in the Salt Lake area are still up in the air, there is no doubt it will get a lot colder this upcoming week. Temperatures in Salt Lake City are expected to drop 28 degrees from the max temperatures on Sunday.

Enjoy today Utah! Because there is a substantial temperature drop coming this week - just look at the forecast temperature change in Max Temp from today (Sunday) compared to what is forecast for Wednesday. 😀,😐,😒, or🤔? #UTwx #WYwx pic.twitter.com/UlAdezNKWP — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 20, 2022

The storm will bring treacherous driving conditions across the state during the Monday afternoon commute.