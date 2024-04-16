Wrapping up another great snow year in Utah, here's the latest flood outlook during the spring melt

SALT LAKE CITY — After a record snowpack and water year last season, this winter was another great one, ending the season with above-normal snowfall across all of Utah's basins.

More importantly, the snow water equivalent (SWE) peaked at 18.8 inches on April 2 of this year. This means that if we melted all the snow down into water, it would equate to just under 19 inches of liquid water. The normal is 16 inches so we were nearly 3 liquid inches of water above normal.

As we transition into the warmer season, the concern becomes that liquid water as the snow melts but right now, experts aren't overly concerned with the flood risk in Utah. The reservoirs are expected to handle the runoff from the snowmelt based on the latest snowpack and SWE numbers; however, ultimately Mother Nature has the final say. If a big jump in temperatures were to occur, or heavy rain were to fall on top of the melting snowpack, it could locally increase the flood risk, but this is something that would be identified in the short- to medium-range forecast.

Ideally, to mitigate the flood risk, temperatures would gradually warm up with highs getting mild during the afternoon hours with overnight lows falling back to freezing in the mountains. This allows for a slow trickle effect of runoff into the rivers, creeks and streams, and eventually the reservoirs. Along with limiting heavy rain falling on top of the snowpack which can lead to increased snowmelt and rapid water runoff.

As of April 15, Utah's reservoirs — excluding Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge — sit at 85% of capacity. This is 30% more capacity than this same time last year.