Advances in surgical repair for hernias

The human body has an amazing ability to repair itself. Bones mend when properly aligned. Cuts scab over while the skin grows into place. But some parts of us, like muscles, don't do that, says Dr. David Morrell, a general surgeon at Intermountain LDS Hospital.

“So, a hernia is a weakness in the abdominal wall that allows internal tissues to protrude through that weakness. So, those internal tissues may be fat, maybe intestines or other organs.”

Morrell specializes in complex abdominal wall reconstruction and treats his fair share of hernia patients.

“The biggest risk factor is prior history of surgery, just because after surgery, your abdominal wall doesn't heal to 100% of its native strength,” said Morrell.

“The other thing that compounds that is holding excess body weight, which unfortunately a lot of us have.”

So, with a hernia, the muscles tear. A small tear will always remain but may not warrant surgery. But with a significant tear, organs can poke through, protruding under the skin, and it's not just uncomfortable.

“It can lead to overwhelming sepsis. You can, you know, most commonly its intestines that get stuck in it, and when those die you have to remove that portion of the intestines and make a new connection,” Morrell said.

Dr. Morrell is a specialist in a specialty that doesn't officially exist…yet.

“When I did my training, I think there's three or four programs to choose from, and I think we're up to 14 now. And so, I think it was just, you know, almost like an accident of people that I met and came to get along with well and realized a passion for the field,” he said.

Morrell often uses robotic surgery on his hernia patients. But don’t be fooled. The machine isn’t doing all the hard work.

“With robotic surgery, you know, this is a, a common misconception. It seems like maybe it's suggesting there's a machine that does the surgery autonomously. But the machine is completely controlled by the surgeon. The surgeon's in the same room with you the entire time. Really just the robotic platform gives you more freedom of movement to, to do more complex procedures,” said Morrell.

Morrell trained with surgeons at Columbia and Penn State Universities who are pioneers in the field of complex hernia repair. That word complex is key because for simple hernia repairs, a good general surgeon will be able to do the job.

Morrell said, “You know, I've found most people within medicine are very eager to help patients and they don't want to harm patients. And so, they're looking for opportunities to get you matched up with the right provider to receive that care.”

This can also be a good reminder to be your own advocate with your doctors.

It's OK to ask if you should see someone who specializes in your condition.

