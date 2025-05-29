Embracing summer fun while staying safe

With summer in full swing, many Utahns are heading outdoors to enjoy their favorite activities. For Dr. Harland Hayes, an emergency medical physican with Intermountain Health, that means taking his children into the mountains to climb, bike, and even run rivers.

Hayes is an emergency and trauma physician who thrives on pressure and adrenaline—both in his personal adventures and in his work.

“When you're in medical school, you go through multiple rotations—pediatrics, OB-GYN, internal medicine, surgery, neurology. I really loved them all for the most part,” he said. “But when I started working in the emergency department, I appreciated the variety it offered. I also really enjoyed being part of people’s and families’ lives while they were in crisis. It felt very meaningful to me.”

That meaning comes with heartbreak. Hayes says some injuries happen in places where danger is easy to overlook.

“We often let our guard down. We send our kid over to a birthday party, and they ride a few blocks down the sidewalk on a bike—and we forget to remind them to put on a helmet,” he said. “We may go to a barbecue, and there could be a toddler near a swimming pool that we lose track of.”

Some activities are thrilling because they carry a degree of risk. Hayes understands that risk well—he embraces it, but he also urges people to make smart choices.

“I love to live life, and I love the state we live in,” he said. “I have kids of my own, and I want them to find joy in it. I don’t think the purpose of life is to avoid injury—the purpose is to find meaning and joy. But we can help prevent serious, life-changing injuries—and sometimes, death.”

That means taking simple precautions. Helmets, life jackets, and seat belts may seem basic, but they save lives.

“Helmets are critical. Life jackets are extremely important,” Hayes emphasized.

Those tools become even more vital when unexpected emergencies arise. As an active outdoorsman, Hayes has encountered several such moments.

“It’s happened on river trips, while skiing in the backcountry, rock climbing, cycling,” he said. “We’re an active state with lots of beautiful things to explore. And sometimes, there are injuries. Sometimes, there are problems.”

You don’t need to be an ER doctor to make a difference in those moments. Paying attention to others and being willing to step in can make you someone’s hero in an instant.

As Utahns take to the trails, rivers, and campsites this season, Dr. Hayes reminds everyone to gear up, stay alert, and embrace adventure—safely.

Intermountain Health also encourages the public to take the Summer Safety Pledge and learn how to stay safe while enjoying popular activities like boating, off-roading, and more.

To take the pledge, click here.