Free CarFit event aims to help older drivers stay safe behind the wheel

Older adults are among the safest drivers on the road — more likely to wear seat belts, avoid speeding, and refrain from driving impaired or distracted. But with age comes increased physical vulnerability, meaning even a minor crash can result in serious injury.

To help older drivers stay safe and comfortable behind the wheel, Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital is partnering with the Utah Highway Patrol and Timpanogos Regional Hospital to host a free CarFit event Friday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place in the parking lot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 710 South 800 East in Orem.

CarFit is a national program developed by AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association. The goal is to help older drivers adjust their vehicles to best fit their needs, improving comfort and safety while reducing the risk of injury in a crash.

“CarFit is like a car seat check, but for adults,” said Karie Haws, trauma coordinator at Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital. “We know seniors are generally safe drivers, but things like seat positioning, mirror angles and steering wheel tilt can make a big difference.”

Drivers can pull into the event and receive a quick, personalized checkup from trained technicians who will assess seating posture, seat belt positioning, mirror alignment and more. The event is free, and no registration is required.

“This is about helping people maintain their independence as long as possible — safely,” Haws said.

To get a sneak peek of what to expect, watch Max Roth’s full story above.

For more information about the CarFit program or to find additional resources, click here.