Healthy school lunches

The food kids eat during the day can have a big impact on their behavior, according to Alison Christie, a wellness consultant at Select Health.

If you're like many parents, it’s easy to forget that some foods can make it harder to get through the day. They can leave you feeling sleepy, jittery, or in a slump. For kids, what’s in their lunchbox can affect how they experience every other class.

“When we have things like good fats, good proteins and electrolytes in our food that the kids are eating: number one, they're going to stay focused longer. Two, when they're satiated, which means that they are satisfied and they're fuller longer, they're going to be able to concentrate better,” Christie said.

Healthy fats—such as those found in lean meats and natural plant oils—play an especially important role in a child’s diet. Christie said these fats are key for brain development.

So, how can parents make it easier to pack healthy lunches? Christie shared two simple, practical tips:

“A good way for parents to do this is, number one, use your leftovers. Not everybody likes leftovers, but for the most part, kids are familiar with what they ate in the leftovers,” she said.

For example, turn Monday’s chicken Parmesan into Tuesday’s chicken sandwich. Another idea: get kids involved in meal prep.

“A child that's just handed a bunch of food, a lot of times they don't know what it is. They're not familiar with what it is, and they don't really want to eat it,” Christie explained. “But if they've touched it and they've had a little bit of an experience with it, they're more likely to eat.”

Christie added with a laugh, “Now, I don't want to hear y'all ate too many treats.”

Her advice: make healthy eating fun. Cook together, turn new foods into an adventure, and keep go-to favorites on hand that you know your kids enjoy and that are healthy.

Select Health offers nutrition resources and healthy meal ideas to help parents build better lunches and snacks. Learn more here.

