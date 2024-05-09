How Olivia Munn's breast cancer journey is helping other patients

Wellness Wednesday is sponsored by Intermountain Health

After actress Olivia Munn revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she went on to have a double mastectomy. The attention from such a revelation can save lives.

“It really resonated with us at the breast center, because this is what we see and deal with every day,” said Dr. Eugene Kim.

Kim leads breast imaging at Intermountain Health and followed Munn’s case.

It’s reminiscent of 2013, when move star Angelina Jolie announced she had a double mastectomy.

Scientific journals and major research centers studied what they called the Angelina Jolie Effect. There was a significant uptick in genetic testing and in risk reducing bilateral mastectomies.

For Jolie, a positive genetic test and family history led her to choose a preventative mastectomy. In contrast, Munn already had cancer.

“Her screening mammogram was actually read as normal, and you couldn't see the cancer on the mammogram. She did her risk factor questionnaire and they saw that she was high risk. Her referring doctor did recommend that she get a breast MRI. And on that breast MRI is how they found this cancer.”

Many may wonder if MRI caught something that the mammogram didn't, why houldn't everyone get an MRI?

Kim said, “Some early cancers can only be seen on mammogram and actually are not caught on MRI.”

Mammograms are the most effective tool for most women, and they’re widely available.

“The accessibility to MRIs is much lower than mammograms, so it's not a realistic screening tool for everyone at this point because of things like cost and access,” said Kim.

The key is taking it seriously and making sure you get help to decide if you are considered high risk. At the breast center where Dr. Kim works, every woman goes through a risk screening. In fact, it’s the same screening that Olivia Munn highlights on social media.

“Every woman who comes in to get a mammogram will get this questionnaire at the survey that goes everything's like family history, breast density, genetic risk factors. And if we put all that information in, and her score comes up, as 20% or higher, we consider them high risk,” said Kim.

It’s important that every woman get yearly mammograms starting at age 40. If you have high risk, get an MRI.

Dr. Kim loves his job because he can really help patients.

“With early detection, the cure rates are phenomenal in modern medicine. So, it really is all about early detection,” said Kim.

Guidelines say to start regular mammograms at age 40, but if you are younger and have dense breast tissue or a family history of breast cancer, talk to your gynecologist or primary care doctor to determine the best course of action.

