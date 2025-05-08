Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital expanding autism services

Intermountain Health has opened a new autism treatment center in Riverton at a time when autism diagnosis rates continue to rise—from 1 in 36 children seven years ago to 1 in 31 today.

Matt Huskinson was diagnosed with autism when he was just 4 years old. Now an adult, he’s hopeful this new center will help more individuals thrive.

“I like being able to be an asset in the community and helping someone live the best life possible,” he said.

Dr. Michele Villalobos, a pediatric psychologist with University of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, says that for many families, the journey begins with a feeling.

“We always tell parents: Trust your gut. You know your child better than anyone,” she said. “If something feels a little off in their development, or things just aren’t unfolding the way you expected, talk to your pediatrician.”

Pediatricians are trained to use screening tools that can help determine whether a child should be referred for a full evaluation by a clinical psychologist.

“The most important thing is understanding how your child learns,” said Dr. Villalobos. “Autism is a difference in how we learn. And the world is built in this very socially informed way.”

While many people naturally pick up on things like tone of voice or body language, or navigate social situations without giving it much thought, those with autism often experience the world differently.

Matt knows he’s different—but not less. He also knows how lucky he is to be able to speak up, both for himself and for others.

“Some people with autism may never be able to do certain things,” he said. “But you might be surprised by what someone with autism can do.”

There’s a common misconception that rising diagnosis rates mean something’s going wrong. But if you strip away the clinical language—diagnosis, identification, recognition—it may simply mean we’re getting better at recognizing people on the spectrum. And with understanding comes the ability to support, adapt, and empower.

Still, stigma can be a heavy weight for families to carry.

“I think it’s a personal journey for every family and every child,” Villalobos said. “As a parent, I know how scary it can be to think something might be different in your child’s development—different from what you expected, or what you thought was ‘supposed’ to happen. It takes time to process that, to come to terms with it, and to realize your child might just need a little more support. That can be really hard.”

To learn more about Primary Children’s Autism Services, visit PrimaryChildrens.org/AutismServices. To donate, visit PrimaryPromise.org.