Living with Chronic Pain? This New Program Could Help

Do you suffer from chronic pain? You’re not alone—millions of Americans face this struggle every day. Now, Intermountain Health is launching a new program designed to make it easier to get the care you need.

The Connect Care Pain Management program is already making a difference.

“I think people get to a place where they think there's no other option. This is how they're going to feel. This is how they have to go throughout life,” said Mindy Devaney, a family nurse practitioner with Intermountain Health.

Chronic pain is one of the most challenging conditions to live with. According to the CDC, an estimated 51.6 million adults in the U.S.—about 21 percent—experience chronic pain, and getting treatment can be difficult.

“You know, there has been a stigma in the past, and this is something that Intermountain Health is really trying to work on,” Devaney said.

That’s where providers like Devaney come in. The Connect Care Pain Management program offers virtual care options to make it easier—and less painful—to get help.

“Many people don't know there's a lot of other options out there today that we can help facilitate through Connect Care pain management,” Devaney said.

With just a click, patients can connect virtually with care providers like Devaney from the comfort of their homes.

“You know, it's been really rewarding, able to see patients that would normally not be able to leave their home due to chronic pain. We can now see them virtually,” she said.

The program already targets more than a dozen chronic conditions and is currently focused on serving patients in Utah—with plans to expand.

“We provide mainly care right now in Utah, but looking at outreach in Colorado, Montana, and Nevada. So very excited with the potential growth,” Devaney said.

While the program can support many pain management needs virtually, some situations may still require in-person care.

“We want to look at methods and ability to treat our patients, um, effectively, but with non-addictive medications and choices,” she said.

And if they can’t help, they’ll make sure you find someone who can.

“You know, just reach out. You never know. We really want to try to reach those patients that have those concerns to reduce that stigma and, you know, be an open ear,” Devaney said.

Click here to learn more about the Connect Care Pain Management program or to schedule an appointment.