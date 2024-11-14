Open enrollment doesn't need to be daunting

Open enrollment may seem like a burden, but it’s also an opportunity to learn from your past and plan your future. So how do you make the most of your health insurance choices?

“Now's the time to take a look and evaluate what your family needs,” said Lindsay Shawcroft from Select Health.

While Shawcroft works for Select Health, her advice applies across insurance carriers. Open enrollment is like crossing the street. Look both ways first, then look back.

She said, “so the best way to look at it is to figure out what the needs of your family are if you are going to the doctor often, if you have a lot of prescriptions.”

Do you have ongoing needs? Did anything happen that made you think you should have more coverage? Questions about the recent past can guide your choice. But remember crossing the street. Now look the other way.

“If they do plan to have a high utilization year, maybe they adjust their plan a little bit. And if they are really healthy and don't feel like they're going to be a high utilizer, maybe switch that up a little bit as well. And we do have agents that we can put members in contact with, and they can walk through all of those scenarios with them as well,” said Shawcroft.

What’s on the horizon? Are you thinking of starting a family? Do you plan to take up extreme sports? Maybe you’ve felt burned out and want to talk to a therapist. Those could all be very positive, and changing your plan might make them affordable.

“We consider mental and physical health both equally important, and we don't have limitations on how many times they can go see their therapist,” said Shawcroft.

And if you don’t have employer coverage, Affordable Care Act plans may be more affordable than a lot of us realize.

“Nine out of 10 Utahns are eligible for a subsidy, and that can help lower the cost of their plan, and that can also, depending on their situation, increase their benefits in some cases,” said Shawcroft.

The best advice if it all sounds overwhelming? Talk to an expert like Lindsay – an insurance agent or a navigator is there to answer your questions.