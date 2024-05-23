Staying safe as you gear up for ATV season

Wellness Wednesday is sponsored by Intermountain Health.

Chances are many Utahns are gearing up for a fun weekend of riding ATV’s, UTV’s or dirt bikes this holiday weekend. But health officials warn, the dangers of riding ATVs are real.

8-year-old Kohen Clawson and his great uncle Clint Bean love to Ride 4-Wheelers. It’s a way of life. But they both have a big warning for others after a terrible crash last year.

“My wife and I were doing some yard work. And I remember him talking about wanting to go for a ride. And at some point, apparently, we did. I don't remember anything,” said Bean.

“Somehow, we wrecked. I don't know how,” said Clawson.

Last August, Bean and Clawson were riding in a side-by-side near Wales, when they rolled the vehicle, and both were ejected.

Bean said, “It's such a little machine and I'm a big guy. Yeah. I figured there was no way I would ever have to wear a seatbelt.”

Kohen’s mom Alex Clawson said, “I saw Kohen first. And he did he had a pretty big gash on his head. So, he just had a lot of blood there and on his leg and then I remember looking over at Clint and how tall he is. And there's one leg just at a 90-degree angle that should not have been it was very scary.”

Angie Stewart is a registered nurse and trauma coordinator for Intermountain Sanpete Valley Hospital. She was also the paramedic on call that day. She said, “We quickly recognized that Clint was severely injured, and that he needed some significant resources. We did get a chopper in route but knew that they wouldn't be able to load him up and go because he needed stabilized before he would be able to fly anywhere.”

“I had a punctured lung, and kind of crazy. But over time, as I met more and more doctors, one thing a bunch of have commented on is the care that I received here. They said usually in small towns, they don't see that kind of quality work as far as what they did for my lung,” said Bean.

Clawson said, “One thing I do remember, as we were loading Cohen into the ambulance, I looked over just to see how Clint was doing. And there was just a team of them. And they were also called just patching him back up getting him ready for the ambulance. And it was pretty amazing.”

Now that he’s healed, Stewart wants to help Kohen stay safe as he continues his passion of ATV riding.

“We wanted to give you a helmet. Might be a little bit too big for you. I don't want to ruin your hair. We’ll see if it fits you,” said Stewart.

“It’s perfect. Sweet!” said Kohen.

Kohen’s advice to anyone looking to enjoy their ATV or side-by-side this holiday weekend? “Wear a helmet and be safe!”

As you gear up for summer fun, Intermountain Health’s emergency medicine and trauma teams have five safety reminders to help everyone have a safe summer and help avoid a trip to the emergency room while riding an ATV:

