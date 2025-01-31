Staying safe on the slopes

Skiing and snowboarding are not in the top ten of sports sending people to the ER, according to the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. But they are third on the list of sports leading to overnight stays in the hospital.

With winter sports in full swing, many are eager to visit their favorite resort. But there are things we can do to stay safe and healthy while seeking that rush that only snow sports can bring.

“We go up to the slopes, it's cold. We know that's not great for our muscles. We hop right on the lift and what do we do? We want to go find fresh powder and we want to go find all these great areas in the mountain,” said Dr. Cole Taylor, a sports medicine physician for Intermountain Health.

Want evidence? Just look at all the folks in a powder day traffic jam to Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons. Each worried the fresh stuff will be gone before they get to it. So seeking snow tends to take priority over warming up.

“There aren't very many sports where someone goes to their place of participation and starts doing the very hardest thing that they can do immediately. Imagine a gymnast showing up and doing their most difficult tumbling routine just right off the bat with no warmup?”

Dr. Taylor preaches a little patience. Take a couple easy runs to get your body ready before braving that black diamond.

Skiing and snowboarding are also deceptive in their requirements for fitness. Gravity will get your body down the hill, but fitness makes it far more likely you'll get down in one piece.

“If you are in better condition, and by that I'm going to say better strength and stability in your legs, that's going to prevent certain types of falls. It’s going to prevent you landing and moving in certain ways that can put your knee at risk,” said Taylor.

Skiers and boarders share similar risks but not exactly the same.

“Unfortunately, with skiers you see a lot of knee injuries. It's very common. Sometimes that's related to some conditioning or strength issues. Sometimes the bindings themselves can create an issue so skiers frequently suffer from knee injuries. Snowboarders, more upper extremity. So, bracing for those falls a little bit more. I see a lot more wrist injuries and things like that. Concussions on both sides and head injuries are common,” said Taylor.

Helmets are essential equipment for snow sports these days. And have an expert make sure your bindings are set correctly for your knees. As for your wrists?

“There are actually wrist guards. You see them the same when you're off the slopes with things like rollerblading or roller skating where people will wear those little wrist guards. Where we know that when you suddenly fall and you go back and you brace yourself, that's a high-risk mechanism for breaking your wrist,” said Taylor.

Doctors recommend preparing your body for the slopes by exercising at least three times per week.

