Treating addiction with compassion and community

Wellness Wednesday is sponsored by Intermountain Health

Many Utahns have experienced addiction or felt its affects in their immediate family. Few things are more difficult and less understood. But there are some key things we should all know about addiction.

“I love being a therapist, because we can look at all aspects of a person,” said Regina Dickinson, a licensed clinical social worker with Intermountain Health. Dickinson is passionate about her work helping patients with addiction.

“It's a field that not many people want to go into. It's hard. It's really, really hard. We do have a high burnout rate for clinicians in this field because addiction recovery takes a long time, and it's hard to see that long term goal. And I will be honest, sometimes people say, well, why don't you just let them be? And that's hard too to explain over and over and over again that people need help,” said Dickinson.

She's talking about overcoming the impression addiction is a moral failing, rather than a disease with consistent symptoms across cultures and geography.

“Addiction is addiction. So, whether you're in a small town or a big city, or you're in southern Utah, or you're in northern Utah, or you're in California and you're in Idaho, addiction is addiction, and it looks the same across the board,” she said.

Dickinson works at the Dayspring Clinicin Logan. One of three treatment and recovery clinics operated by Intermountain Health.

“It truly is a place where you go and you feel comfortable, you feel like you belong,” she said.

That first impression is critical, because those with addiction often feel guilt and shame.

“You can't keep that and expect to stay in recovery, because it will come back and it will come back and it will come back, and it hinders recovery, and it's a reason to turn back toward use.”

Turning back is common, but less so when treatment extends beyond the patient.

“It truly will be the hardest thing that you ever do. And because of that, we're going to offer all the assistance possible. We're going to give you individual treatment, we're going to give you group treatment. We are going to have your family come in and learn about addiction, and what they can do that will be most supportive for you,” said Dickinson.

Patients will often stay as inpatients at Dayspring for 30 to 60 days. Some will go straight to what's called an intensive outpatient program. Many will do both. Doctors on staff monitor medical treatments. Dayspring in Logan offers medical assistance for opioid treatment.

“We are seeing fentanyl on the increase. We are seeing it everywhere,” said Dickinson.

For every patient the goals are simple but difficult. Using proven methods with compassion for ongoing recovery, fueled by understanding.

If you are suffering with addiction, please reach out for help The behavioral health navigation line for Intermountain Health is 833-442-2211. You can also call 988 for help. And if it feels like too much, ask someone you trust to help you reach out. It’s not hopeless, and you deserve help.