Wearing a bike helmet can save your life

A lot of kids are riding their bikes to school now, and a lot of adults are getting back in the saddle now that it’s not so hot outside.

But the key to having an enjoyable cycling experience is safety, something mountain bike racer Adam Stewart knows all too well.

Stewart has found his true passion in mountain biking, excelling both on the Cell Cycling national team and Lehi High School team.

“It's been a dream come true to race. Race all these national races and the US pro cups…and in in May, to represent the US at Pan American championships,” he said.

It's healthy, exciting, it takes him to beautiful places, and it involves going fast around people you can't predict on a contraption that can break, especially when you test its limits.

“Once you start getting to a higher level, you start crashing more in it, and it becomes a matter of not if you crash, it's when you crash. And so, wearing a helmet really ensures that you stay safe and keep doing what you can love,” said Stewart.

And that's what an up-and-coming racer has in common with the rest of us.

“I personally have taken care of patients that have lost their lives, unfortunately, to a simple bicycle accident. And it doesn't have to involve high speeds or risky behavior. It can involve just routine, leisurely riding,” said Adam Herrera, trauma coordinator at Intermountain LDS Hospital.

“There's over, I think, 17 deaths in 2022 which was the deadliest year since the Department of Transportation has been monitoring bicycle accidents,” he said.

His advice for cyclists remains simple.

“Number one, wear a helmet. The best helmet to wear is one that fits you and one that you will wear.”

The tricky part can be finding the right fit. But with the “222” rule, you’ll be set.

“To go over the 222 rule - he's going to take two fingers and make sure they fit beneath the bottom of his helmet and the eyebrow, and then take the two fingers and hold them like a piece sign and hold them to the ear and the strap should fit below the ear. Then two fingers should fit between the strap and his chin,” said Herrera.

As long as you and your loved ones wear a helmet, know your limitations, and pay attention to what’s around you, the next thing to do is get on that bike and enjoy the ride.

