What to expect when Amber Heard takes the stand this week

It's the trial that has everybody talking.

Actor Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post about her being a victim of domestic abuse.

The piece does not name Depp, but his attorneys say the implications are defamatory, and he claims her allegations cost him his career, as Disney dropped him from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise just days after the article was published.

Depp concluded his testimony in the $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard.

He said he filed the lawsuit against Heard because it was his best chance to reclaim his reputation.

While on the witness stand, Depp spoke about Heard demeaning him and sometimes slapping or shoving him.

She has accused him of physically and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions.

Depp calls those accusations "false and heinous."

Heard said the actor first assaulted her in 2013 when he slapped her for making fun of his "Wino Forever" tattoo.

Depp told jurors in a Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom about his rough childhood, his rise to fame, and what his relationship with Heard was like after meeting her in 2011.

The couple went on to get married in 2015, only to divorce a year later.

Although social media says he has already won, will the jury side with him?

Criminal Defense and Entertainment Attorney, Darryl Cohen, talks to Newsy and explains what to expect when Heard takes the stand next week as the first witness for her defense.

