'White Sage Fire' prompts evacuations of Jacob Lake and Grand Canyon's North Rim

JACOB LAKE, AZ — Evacuations have been ordered for the area north of Jacob Lake, in northern Arizona, due to the White Sage Fire. All visitors at the Grand Canyon's North Rim are also being ordered to evacuate the area.

Jacob Lake is located southeast of Fredonia along U.S. Highway 89A.

The White Sage Fire is currently at 1,000 acres and 0% containment.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office issued a "GO" evacuation order on July 10 for all areas in the Jacob Lake area due to the rapid growth of the fire.

The order includes all areas north of Jacob Lake and south to Forest Service Road 212.

CCSO is evacuating the area of Jacob Lake as well as dispersed camping in the Kaibab National Forest.

The National Park Service posted the following message on its website:

Due to the advancing White Sage Fire, located approximately 15 miles southeast of Fredonia, all visitors on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park are required to evacuate immediately. The fire is moving toward Jacob Lake, AZ, which is currently under evacuation orders. Highway 89A to Fredonia is closed. Highway 89A east toward Lees Ferry and Page remains OPEN.

Evacuees should travel calmly at a normal rate of speed and stay on paved roads only. North Rim day use is closed until further notice.

ROAD CLOSURE