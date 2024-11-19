Cable car crashes at Europe’s highest ski resort, injuring 8

Eight people were injured after a cable car crashed more than 9,800 feet above sea level at France’s Val Thorens ski resort on Tuesday, authorities said.

The cable car was carrying construction workers up the Cime Caron mountain in bad weather conditions when it “collided with the arrival station,” according to a statement by the Savoie region of France.

The incident seriously injured two people, and left six others with less severe injuries, the local department said.

Fire and rescue services responded to the crash, with more than 120 responders mobilized.

The region’s public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation, the statement added.

Construction was taking place ahead of Val Thorens’ ski season. The resort is set to open on Saturday, welcoming visitors until early May.

“The cable car was in construction mode to transport workers due to the high altitude project. This operation mode, which is partially manual, is very different from the complete automation used in-season to transport skiers,” Val Thorens said in a statement on Facebook.

“We extend our support and thoughts to those affected by this accident,” the statement added.

Val Thorens is one of Europe’s most popular skiing destinations, and is the continent’s highest altitude resort. It forms part of the 3 Vallées, the world’s biggest ski area with 600 kilometers of runs spread between Val Thorens and the two other main resorts of Courchevel and Meribel.

The Cime Caron mountain, where the incident occurred, has an altitude of nearly 10,500 feet.