LDS mission president shot, wounded in Mexico City home invasion

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — A mission president for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is recovering after he was shot during an attempted robbery at his home in Mexico.

The home invasion occurred early Saturday morning, around 2 a.m. local time in Mexico City, according to church officials.

President R. Tyler Wallis, who oversees the Mexico City West Mission, was shot. His wife, Sister Elizabeth Wallis, was not injured.

President Wallis is being treated at an "intermediate care" unit in Mexico City, the church said. He is in stable condition and "responding well to treatment."

All other missionaries in the Mexico City West Mission are safe, the church said.

"Our prayers are with President and Sister Wallis, their family members, and the missionaries during this challenging time," the church's statement read in part.

Sister Wallis was born in Provo, and President Wallis was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. They lived in Orlando, Florida, before embarking on their mission earlier this year.

Mission president couples generally serve for three years, volunteering to lead sometimes hundreds of fellow full-time missionaries in a specific geographical area.