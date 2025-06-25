The Latest: Shaky ceasefire between Israel and Iran appears to hold

U.S. President Donald Trump claims a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was “in effect” on Tuesday, after expressing deep frustration with both sides for violating the agreement he brokered.

Israel earlier accused Iran of launching missiles into its airspace after the truce was supposed to take effect. The Iranian military denied firing on Israel, state media reported.

But even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Israel had brought Iran’s nuclear program “to ruin,” a new U.S. intelligence report found that the program has been set back only a few months after U.S. strikes over the weekend, according to two people familiar with the assessment.

The early report issued Monday by the Defense Intelligence Agency was described to The Associated Press by two people familiar with it. They were not authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The report also contradicts statements from Trump, who has said the Iranian nuclear program was “completely and fully obliterated.” The White House called the assessment “flat-out wrong.”

Here is the latest:

Trump envoy says US and Iran discussing return to negotiating table

President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff says the U.S. and Iran are already in early discussions about resuming negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

Witkoff said the U.S. and Iran are engaged in direct talks and through intermediaries about getting back to the table after Israeli and U.S. strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities ended Tuesday in a ceasefire that Trump helped mediate.

“The conversations are promising. We’re hopeful,” he said in an interview with Fox News. “Now it’s time to sit down with the Iranians and get to a comprehensive peace deal.”

France urges Iran to reach deal on nuclear program this summer or face ‘snapback’ of UN sanctions

France’s U.N. ambassador called on Iran to resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency agency and allow access for U.N. nuclear inspectors as soon as possible to its nuclear facilities to determine that its uranium stocks have not been moved.

Jerome Bonnafont also called on Tehran to return to negotiations on “a robust, verifiable and lasting diplomatic solution” that responds to international concerns that it is pursuing nuclear weapons.

He spoke at a Security Council meeting on its resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers to rein in its nuclear program that imposed wide-ranging sanctions on the Islamic Republic. The last sanctions, on Iran’s nuclear activities and transfers, expire on Oct. 18.

Bonnafont said France and its European partners Britain and Germany, who are still part of the nuclear deal – President Trump pulled the U.S. out in 2018 – are ready to use the 2015 resolution’s provision to “snapback” U.N. sanctions “if such an agreement were not to be found by the summer.”

Early US intelligence report suggests US strikes only set back Iran’s nuclear program by months

A new U.S. intelligence report found that Iran’s nuclear program has been set back only a few months after a U.S. strike, and was not “completely and fully obliterated” as Trump has said, according to two people familiar with the early assessment.

The early intelligence report issued by the Defense Intelligence Agency on Monday contradicts statements from Trump and Netanyahu about the status of Iran’s nuclear facilities. The people were not authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to the people, the report found that while the Saturday strikes at the Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites did significant damage, they were not totally destroyed.

The White House strongly pushed back on the assessment, calling it “flat-out wrong.”

“The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump, and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

The CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the DIA assessment.

— By Michelle L. Price and Mary Clare Jalonick

US urges Iran 'to seize this opportunity for peace’

The acting U.S. ambassador to the United Nations pointed to Iran’s accelerated nuclear activities, including uranium enrichment to 60%, in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with six key powers which was endorsed by the Security Council. President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal known as the JCPOA in 2018.

Dorothy Shea told a Security Council meeting on compliance with the 2015 agreement that Iran also violated U.N. resolutions by providing weapons to Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, and by transferring hundreds of drones to Russia in 2022 to use in attacks against Ukraine.

“Iran’s failure to uphold its nonproliferation obligations has prolonged conflicts and perpetuated instability across the Middle East and beyond for many years,” she said.

Shea warned that “The United States will not turn a blind eye to Iran’s noncompliance and ongoing threat to regional stability.”

She said U.S. airstrikes June 21 on three Iranian nuclear facilities were aimed at mitigating Iran’s threat to Israel, the region and more broadly to international peace and security — and degraded its capacity to produce a nuclear weapon.

“In this critical moment,” Shea said, “we must all urge Iran to seize this opportunity for peace and prosperity – and abide by its international obligations.”

EU says lasting solution to Iran nuclear issue can only be through a negotiated deal

EU Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis told the U.N. Security Council that following the Israel-Iran ceasefire “we urgently need to come back to a diplomatic solution.”

He said Iran’s nuclear program can only be addressed with “adequate involvement of the international community.”

Ensuring Iran doesn’t acquire or develop a nuclear weapon is “a key security priority” for the 27-nation EU, he stressed.

Lambrinidis said the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, must remain “the sole impartial and independent international organization to monitor and verify the implementation of Iran’s nuclear non-proliferation commitments.”

Israel-Iran ceasefire is opportunity 'to avoid catastrophic escalation,’ UN political chief says

Rosemary DiCarlo told the U.N. Security Council that the ceasefire is also an opportunity to peacefully resolve the Iran nuclear issue.

She said, “Diplomacy, dialogue and verification remain the best option to ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program and to bring about concrete economic benefits to the people of Iran.”

DiCarlo spoke at a council meeting on the remaining U.N. sanctions on Iranian nuclear activities and transfers under the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with six key nations in 2015 that expire in October. U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal in 2018.

Israel’s UN ambassador says diplomacy ‘will happen soon’ following the Israel-Iran ceasefire

Danny Danon told U.N. reporters that “We will have to speak and negotiate and make sure that we will not repeat and get to the situation where we were 12 days ago, where we had a major threat in the Middle East.”

While it’s still too early to assess all the strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, he said, “We know we were able to push back the program, we were able to remove the imminent threat that we had.”

As for calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Danon said Israel hopes to renew negotiations on the ceasefire proposal that U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff put on the table.

He also said he has no doubt that Israel’s ability to confront the threats it faced during the conflict will lead other countries to normalize relations with his country.

In response to a question, Danon said, “I think that president Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.”

Israel to ease nationwide civil defense restrictions

Israel’s military announced Tuesday that it is easing nationwide civil defense restrictions, allowing most of the country to return to full activity starting at 8 p.m. local time.

The decision, made following a situational assessment and approved by Defense Minister Israel Katz, applies to all areas except communities near the Gaza border, which will continue to follow Southern Command guidelines, the military said.

Netanyahu says Israel brought Iran’s nuclear program ‘to ruin’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel’s war against Iran brought the country’s nuclear program “to ruin.”

Speaking in a televised statement, he listed Israel’s achievements in the war, including its attacks on top generals and nuclear scientists. He said Israel destroyed nuclear facilities in Natanz and Isfahan, along with the Arak heavy water reactor.

“For dozens of years, I promised you that Iran would not have nuclear weapons and indeed ... we brought to ruin Iran’s nuclear program,” Netanyahu said.

After US strikes on Iran, Trump told Netanyahu not to expect further American offensive military action

After the U.S. carried out strikes on Iran, President Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to expect further American offensive military action, a senior White House official said.

Following Sunday’s bombardment on three key Iranian nuclear sites, Trump told Netanyahu that it was time to stop the war and return to diplomatic negotiations.

Trump’s position was that the U.S. had removed any imminent threat posed by Iran, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly about the sensitive diplomatic talks.

The U.S. official said Netanyahu understood Trump’s stance that the U.S. had no desire to be further involved with the situation militarily.

-By Aamer Madhani and Josh Boak

Secretary of State makes Iran-related phone calls with various foreign ministers

The State Department said Tuesday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had spoken to Turkmenistan’s foreign minister, Rashid Meredov, about the conflict, mainly to impress the importance the U.S. places on allowing American citizens to leave neighboring Iran by land through his country.

Nearly 200 American citizens had been stuck at the Iranian-Turkmenistan border over the weekend waiting for permission to enter.

The State Department sent a diplomatic note to Turkmenistan appealing for assistance in the matter on Sunday and officials said Tuesday that the situation appeared to have been resolved.

“The United States expressed gratitude for Turkmenistan’s cooperation and looks forward to further partnership with Turkmenistan, including expanding economic and commercial ties,” the State Department said in a readout of Rubio’s call.

Rubio also spoke by phone about Iran with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in part to review “next steps to promote a durable peace between Israel and Iran.”

Italy has hosted several rounds of now-stalled nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran and has offered, along with the Vatican, to host more in the future. The readout of the Rubio-Tajani call provided no additional details.

UN chief urges Israel and Iran to respect the ceasefire

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed U.S. President Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire and said the fighting must stop.

“The people of the two countries have already suffered too much,” he tweeted on X.

As for the war in Gaza, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the United States, Qatar and Egypt have been able to achieve limited ceasefires between Israel and Hamas.

“It is high time that leaders on both sides find the political courage to put a stop to this carnage,” he said

Pakistan welcomes ceasefire between Iran and Israel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said in the Tuesday statement that Islamabad welcomes and supports efforts aimed at reviving dialogue and diplomacy in the region.

“Pakistan believes that lasting peace and stability can only be achieved through strict adherence to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and by refraining from the use of force,” the ministry said.

The country has no diplomatic ties with Israel and has said it is ready to play a role in promoting peace in the Middle East.

IAEA says additional impacts from US strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran may have caused localized contamination

The IAEA said it has identified additional impact points at the Fordo and Natanz nuclear sites, including possible localized contamination and chemical hazards.

“Regarding the additional strikes to Fordo that were reported early on Monday – after the U.S. bombing of the facility early on Sunday – the IAEA assesses that access roads close to the underground facility and one of its entrances were hit,” the statement read.

At Natanz, the IAEA said that it has identified “two impact holes from the U.S. strikes above the underground halls that had been used for enrichment as well as for storage.”

“Based on its knowledge of what these halls contained, the IAEA assesses that this strike may have caused localized contamination and chemical hazards,” it added.

UN nuclear watchdog chief stresses need for agency to resume work in Iran

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said that he wrote a letter to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressing the need for a resumption of the agency’s work in Iran and expressing readiness for a meeting.

“Resuming cooperation with the IAEA is key to a successful diplomatic agreement to finally resolve the dispute over Iran’s nuclear activities,” he said in the statement published by the agency.

The agency’s inspectors have “remained in Iran throughout the conflict and are ready to start working as soon as possible, going back to the country’s nuclear sites and verifying the inventories of nuclear material – including more than 400 kg of uranium enriched to 60% - which they last verified a few days before the Israeli air strikes began on 13 June,” the statement said.

Oil prices drop further

Oil prices are dropping further on hopes that Israel’s war with Iran will not damage the global flow of crude.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude has fallen 4.9% to $65.12. Brent crude, the international standard, has dropped 4.8% to $67.13.

Oil prices have dropped so much in the last two days that they’re below where they were before Israel attacked Iran nearly two weeks ago.

Iran is a major producer of crude, and it could try to block the Strait of Hormuz off its coast. That’s where 20% of the world’s daily oil needs pass through on ships.

UN calls Israeli attack on an Iranian prison a breach of international law

The United Nations human rights office has called Israel’s attack on Iran’s Evin prison a “grave” breach of international humanitarian law. It says the prison should not have been a target.

Israel on Monday attacked the prison, which is known for holding political activists. Israel said it attacked “regime targets and government repression bodies in the heart of Tehran.”

Iran says it has transferred all inmates out of the prison so workers can repair damage.

US official: Iran still has tactical capability to threaten US

A top U.S. military official says Iran still possesses “significant tactical capability” in spite of an American strike over the weekend on three of the country’s nuclear sites.

Vice Admiral Brad Cooper told lawmakers Tuesday that capability was demonstrated by a limited retaliatory missile strike by Iran a day earlier on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

In response to a question about whether Iran still poses a threat to U.S. troops and Americans around the world, he replied, “They do.”

US strikes on Iran add to global travel disruptions

The U.S. entry into Israel’s war with Iran caused travel disruptions to pile up globally this week, with flight cancellations continuing Tuesday.

Airports and skies throughout the region have been on edge since Israel began the deadly war on June 13. And in the days following the escalatory U.S. strikes, more and more carriers canceled flights, particularly in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, which sit just across the Persian Gulf from Iran.

Qatar Airways said its flights were suspended because of Monday’s closure of air traffic in Qatar. Qatar Airways shared that it was working to restore operations after the country’s airspace reopened — but noted that disruptions may continue through Thursday.

Emirates suspended all flights to Iran and Iraq, including those serving Baghdad and Basra, through June 30.

Elsewhere, Singapore Airlines, British Airways and Dutch carrier KLM were among firms cancelling some flights to Middle Eastern airports.