'The losses have impacted a lot of people': Ukrainian shares hope for peace as war drags on

As high-level meetings on the Russia-Ukraine war have wrapped up in Washington D.C., a Ukrainian living in the Milwaukee area is closely following any developments with hope for her homeland.

Viktoriya Sabchyshyn, who was born in Ukraine but now lives in Wisconsin, has parents and grandparents still living there. Her cousin is among the casualties of war caused by Russia's invasion.

The Scripps News Group's Charles Benson spoke with Sabchyshyn to get her perspective on new peace efforts.

"I am one of those people who hopes for the best. I believe in Ukraine and its biggest asset, which are its people. The people of Ukraine have a long standing history of fighting off the Russians," Sabchyshyn said.

The ongoing conflict is a reminder of the huge loss of life in the war — including her cousin Anton Bacha who volunteered to serve.

"The losses have impacted a lot of people in many different ways. For some, it's the loss of their loved ones. For some, it's the loss of their health, of their hopes and dreams. For some it's the financial losses," Sabchyshyn said.

Sabchyshyn has returned to her native country since the war broke out for a medical mission. She now hopes President Trump and President Zelenskyy can find a peace agreement with no strings attached — an independent Ukraine free from Russian aggression.

"My hope is that justice prevails, the true justice for Ukrainians, especially the ones who fought for the idea of independent Ukraine," Sabchyshyn said.

