You can get a free small Frosty once a week ahead of summer

Summer is quickly approaching, and to celebrate, Wendy’s is offering up a deal to help you cool off each week until spring is officially gone.

Now through the first day of summer, June 21, you can get a free small Frosty each week with any purchase. The offer will refresh weekly, so if you use it right away, you have the chance to get three Frosty treats before it expires.

The deal includes classic chocolate or strawberry, which just returned for the season. The deal is available online or through Wendy’s app, but you can choose to “use in restaurant” if you want to scan the QR code instead of placing the order online.

While you can’t combine deals, other coupons you’ll find in the app right now include $2 off any breakfast combo or premium combo, $3 off any purchase of $15 or more and a free small fry.

By signing up for an account, you will also collect rewards, which include things like free chicken nuggets when you reach 200 points, a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger for 300 points or a full salad once you earn 800 points.

If you haven’t tried Wendy’s Strawberry Frosty yet, there’s no better time than when it’s free. New last summer, the limited-edition Frosty flavor just returned to the menu this May. While the texture is the same as the chocolate Frosty, the strawberry flavor definitely has more of a warm-weather vibe.

The flavor will only be around for a limited time, so you’ll want to order it soon. And since you can get up to three free Frosty treats with the freebie, perhaps try mixing the strawberry and chocolate for at least one of them for an off-the-menu treat!

Since you’ll need to make a purchase to get the free Frosty, you might also want to check out Wendy’s new “Made to Crave” menu, which features a Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries for fast-food fans that like it spicy.

Made with Wendy’s Spicy Chicken and American cheese infused with ghost pepper, the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich also has ghost pepper-seasoned crispy onions, lettuce, tomato and ghost pepper ranch sauce. The fries are coated in what Wendy’s calls a “unique spicy fry sauce.”

Will you be grabbing some free Frosty treats before summer officially begins?

