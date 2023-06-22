10 things to buy at Lowe’s Fourth of July sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Along with being a great time for a cookout with family and friends, Fourth of July also means big savings at a handful of retailers, including Lowe’s, which are kicking off their sales early.

Now through July 5, you’ll find dozens of items on sale, including everything from a washing machine to a lawn mower and even savings on mulch so you can spruce up your outdoor area.

Take a look at some of the best deals you’ll find in Lowe’s Fourth of July savings event.

In need of a new washing machine? You’ll save $401 on this Whirlpool Smart Capable Top-Load Washer, now priced at $998. While the website says the sale ends June 28, a Lowe’s representative told Don’t Waste Your Money it will go until July 5.

The 5.3 cubic feet top-load washer has a removable agitator, so you can customize whatever size load you need. You also do not need to add detergent to every load, as it has a dispenser that holds enough detergent for multiple loads.

Made with smart features, it has built-in WiFi and a mobile app that you can use as a remote control to start a load of laundry even if you’re not home.

Buy the Whirlpool Smart Capable 5.3-cu ft Top-Load Washer for $998 (was $1,399).

You’ll save $1.65 per bag on Scotts NatureScapes Mulch now through Aug. 9.

The mulch, which helps retain moisture in your soil and prevent weeds, comes in black, brown or red so you can choose how your outdoor space looks. Each bag covers 1.5 cubic feet, so it’s important to make sure you know how many bags you need before ordering so you don’t have to make multiple trips to the store.

Buy Scotts Color Enhanced 1.5-cu ft Deep Forest Brown Blend Mulch for $3.33 per bag (was $4.98).

If you’re in need of a new grill, this Char-Broil Gas Grill is on sale for $229 through July 5, a savings of $50 from the regular price of $279.

The grill has 395 square inches of grilling space, which can fit up to 24 burgers at once. With an electronic ignition, it also has chrome control knobs, porcelain coated grates and rust-resistant stainless-steel burners.

Buy the Char-Broil Performance Series Black 2-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill for $229 (was $279).

Another choice on sale for those on the hunt for a grill is this Blackstone 36-inch Griddle. Priced at $449 through July 5, you’ll save $50 from the regular price of $499.

With four burners, the grill has 768 square inches of space. It is also one of the first grills on the market to have a “patented Omnivore griddle plate,” which Lowe’s says retains heat longer and distributes it more evenly. Accessories include folding side shelves, wheels and paper towel and garbage bag holders.

Buy Blackstone 36-in Griddle with 4-Burner Liquid Propane Flat-Top Grill for $449 (was $499).

Now through July 5, you can get this Style Selections 10.8-by-12.8-foot Screened Semi-Permanent Gazebo for $635.80, a savings of $112.20. The sale goes well past Fourth of July and runs until Dec. 1.

The gazebo is made with a heavy-duty steel frame, is weather-resistant and has a double-vented canopy that provides temperature regulation and airflow. It also has a built-in 26-pound capacity ceiling hook so you can hang lights inside.

Buy Style Selections Screened Semi-Permanent Gazebo for $635.80 (was $748).

You’ll save $20 on this DeWalt Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum, now priced at $99 through July 21.

The 9-gallon wet/dry vacuum has a 5 horsepower motor, 10-foot power cord and accessory bag. It also features a fine dust cartridge filter for small, dry and wet debris and has a built-in blower that can blow sawdust and debris from your workstation.

Buy DeWalt 9-Gallon 5-HP Corded Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum for $99 (was $119).

If you have some big projects to do this summer, Lowe’s is offering $200 off this DeWalt Compound Corded Miter Saw, now priced at $399 through July 5.

With a 15-amp, 3,800-rpm motor, the saw can miter 60 degrees to the right and 50 degrees to the left. It has dual horizontal steel rails with a clamping mechanism and linear ball bearings, which Lowe’s says delivers an “accurate, durable and compact saw.”

Buy this DEWALT 12-in 15-Amp Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Corded Miter Saw for $399 (was $599).

In need of a new lawn mower? You’ll save $50 on this EGO Power+ 56-volt 21-inch Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower, now priced at $499 until June 29.

The lawn mower has 6.0 foot-pounds of cutting torque, which the brand says exceeds a gas-powered mower, but without the noise and fumes. The brushless motor has up to 50 minutes of runtime on a single charge of the 56-volt ARC Lithium battery. The mower also has LED lights so you can mow at dawn or dusk and folds flat for easy storage.

Buy EGO Power+ 56-volt 21-in Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower for $499 (was $549).

You’ll save $100 on this Allen + Roth 11-foot Blue Solar Powered Crank Offset Patio Umbrella with Base, now priced at $398 through July 5.

While nearly $400 may seem pricey for an umbrella, this one has lights underneath that are solar powered so you can enjoy dinners or drinks after dark. It also has a push-button tilt-and-hand-crank, making it easy to use.

With a black finish aluminum frame, you can get the umbrella in either navy blue or tan. Assembly is required.

Buy Allen + Roth 11-ft Blue Solar Powered Crank Offset Patio Umbrella with Base for $398 (was $498).

Want to upgrade your mattress? You can save $300 on this Serta 10-inch Queen Hybrid Memory Foam/Coil Blend Mattress in a Box, now priced at $499 through July 13.

The medium feel hybrid mattress is a blend of gel memory foam and coils. It has Cool Twist Gel Foam, which Serta says helps with airflow and heat dissipation.

The mattress will be delivered to your door for free in a box, so you will need to unpack, unroll and unwind it. Compatible with most bases and frames, it comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

Buy Serta 10-in Queen Hybrid Memory Foam/Coil Blend Mattress in a Box for $499 (was $799).

You can see all of the Lowe’s Fourth of July deals on its website. Happy shopping!

