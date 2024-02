Two adults have been charged with murder in the deadly shooting that occurred at Kansas City's Super Bowl celebration last week, according to the prosecutor.

Lyndell Mays and Dominic Miller now each face charges of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two, and left 22 injured.

This is a developing story.

