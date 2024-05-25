Officers released from hospital after being injured by fleeing suspect in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Two police officers were injured in a pursuit Friday evening in South Salt Lake.

According to the Unified Police Department, one of the officers was struck by a fleeing vehicle and the other was injured after stopping the fugitive with their patrol car.

UPD said the officers with the Metro Gang Unit were attempting to arrest 39-year-old Tyson Yellowbear, a federal fugitive, around 5:40 p.m. In the process, Yellowbear allegedly later struck an officer with his vehicle while the officer was outside of their vehicle.

After striking the officer, police say Yellowbear attempted to flee the scene. His vehicle was eventually disabled by another officer using pursuit intervention techniques, also known as a PIT maneuver. That officer was injured during the crash, and the suspect was arrested.

Yellowbear and both officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

In an update provided Saturday, UPD said both officers had been released from the hospital.